3 eastbound lanes on Rt. 3 in Clifton will remain closed through Tuesday morning, July 23

Route 3 eastbound remains closed following the tractor trailer crash and fire this morning in Clifton, Passaic County. Route 3 westbound reopened at 5:30 p.m., the NJDOT says.
Later tonight, upon completion of the investigation and cleanup, one lane on Route 3 eastbound is expected to reopen. The three right lanes and the Valley Road ramp to Route 3 eastbound will remain closed until at least 5 a.m., Tuesday, July 23 for emergency repairs.
Emergency work will take place overnight to mill and pave the damaged portions of Route 3 eastbound, repair the guiderail and install fencing and construction barrier where the soundwall was knocked down. Permanently replacing the damaged soundwall will be done at a date to be determined.
The following detour is in place:
Valley Road ramp to Route 3 eastbound detour:
- Motorists on Valley Road wishing to take the ramp to Route 3 eastbound are being directed to take the ramp to Route 46 eastbound
- Take the ramp to Grove Street/Van Houten Avenue
- Turn right onto Grove Street/CR 623
- Take the ramp to Route 3 eastbound
