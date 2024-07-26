ALERT — 1&9 North ramp to Wittpenn Bridge will close tonight into tomorrow AM

Beginning at 10 p.m., Friday, July 26, until 5 a.m., Saturday, July 27, the Routes 1&9 Truck northbound ramp to Wittpenn Bridge is scheduled to be closed for restriping. The following detour will be in place:

Route 1&9 Truck northbound ramp to Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge detour:

Motorist on Routes 1&9 Truck northbound wishing to take the ramp to the Wittpenn Bridge will be directed to take the exit for St. Paul’s Avenue

Turn right on St. Paul’s Avenue

Turn left to take the ramp to Route 7 westbound/Kearny/Bayonne/Newark

The work is part of the Wittpenn Bridge over the Hackensack River project that replaced the existing bridge with a new, wider vertical lift bridge. The new bridge doubles the vertical clearance over Hackensack River from 35-feet to 70-feet, resulting in fewer openings and less congestion.

Construction of the new bridge was accomplished in five separate contracts. Four contracts have been completed and included advance utility work, and building the Fish House Road Pump Station, roadway embankments, river piers, fender system and a portion of the approach spans for the new vertical lift bridge. The final contract is nearing completion.

