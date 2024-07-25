OPINION — Wife of Kearny firefighter says it’s time to make things right for Juan Barroso

I feel the need to write about the situation with Juan Barroso.

It is important to add I am a proud daughter of a retired Bayonne firefighter, niece of a retired Jersey City fire captain, cousin to a retired Bayonne firefighter, active two cousin firefighters with Jersey City but most importantly, a proud wife to a Kearny firefighter.

All my life, most holidays and family gatherings, I cannot get away from the firefighter talk, but it has made me knowledgeable and appreciative for all that they do (it’s more than just fires, EMS calls, trainings, covering and attending other jurisdictions’ fires — it’s being up all hours of the day and night to serve). Since having family on different departments, I am fully aware of how politics can play a part in their career.

The first time I met Juan, he came to our house to inspect that my husband resided in Kearny. After completing the inspection, my husband excitingly went through the process to become a Kearny firefighter. One constant was Juan, who would check-in on my husband during the much-anticipated academy that was postponed to the hot summer months during Covid when my daughter was about a month old.

Please note, our family was grateful the town pushed for a class to be employed and go through the academy during the pandemic. Over the years since, I have heard Juan exemplify what it means to be a brother in a fire department that I have often heard it being referred to as a brotherhood. Whether it was Juan checking in with my husband, coordinating fundraisers, doing the Santa run through town, and as of last fall becoming the Kearny union FMBA president, he’s the guy who always showed up.

Did you know the town spent about three years negotiating on a contract and STILL they are one of the lowest-paid departments in the state of New Jersey and the lowest in Hudson County? It was not a shock that after getting a much-anticipated contract, these men chose Juan with belief that he could make it better for their future.

Juan is a stand-up guy who fights for what he believes in. Most of the department, my husband included, need to work another job to make ends meet. Many like my husband, will communicate being a firefighter is the best career and they love what they do. It was not shocking to hear Juan having another job, but more understandable. I can’t imagine losing pay with three children and a baby on the way.

The events that happened after he became Kearny union president were shocking and provided me with great sadness. While I may not know the specifics of what happened to Juan, I can tell you at our family gatherings, I have heard of firefighters from other departments making bigger mistakes and having less of a penalty.

To suspend someone who has done so much for this town of Kearny, that I grew up in and still reside in, without pay, with a baby on the way, is atrocious.

While the town launches this campaign of its an internal investigation, it’s ironic to me how he got suspended again right after the town council meeting where a Kearny resident and the president of New Jersey state FMBA spoke about him getting his rightful position back.

While the town council is the first to run for a photo opportunity or when there’s a fire in town go on social media to type how proud they are of Kearny’s bravest (and finest might I add), I cannot bite my tongue anymore as this is when words and actions mean the most. We are all human. We all make mistakes.

While I have two children and was not able to attend in person, I watched the meeting over Zoom. I observed all those who love Juan and stand for him. I saw firefighters supporting their brother. I saw a community rallying around Juan who has done so much for the town of Kearny.

To the town and chief, I don’t condone profanity or threats of any kind as I read Mrs. Eckels’s article in The Observer. I did watch Mr. Canessa’s apology that appeared sincere. Two wrongs don’t make it right. I, respectfully, am asking (the town) to make this right. Actions speak louder than words.

Erin Murphy-Wilczek

Kearny

