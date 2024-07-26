HCPO: Newark man gets 25 years in prison for role in 2017 Kearny home invasion

A Newark man will spend a quarter century behind bars after a judge sentenced him to prison following a guilty plea to a 2017 home invasion in Kearny, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

On Wednesday, July 24, 2024, the Judge John A. Young sentenced Evin Ferman-Argueta to 25 years in New Jersey State Prison for his role in the crime Kearny.

Ferman-Argueta, 31, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty to kidnapping, robbery and aggravated sexual assault. The 25 year sentence for kidnapping will run concurrent to 18-year sentences for robbery and aggravated sexual assault. The sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act, Megan’s Law and Parole Supervision for Life.

Ferman-Argueta will not be parole eligible until 85% of his sentence is served. The state was represented at sentencing by Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor Barbara Drasheff.

On Dec. 22, 2017, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the Kearny Police Department received a report of a burglary at a residence in the center of town. Responding officers located a victim, a woman who reported multiple unknown men entered her apartment. The men demanded money and sexually assaulted the victim before leaving with her vehicle and numerous personal items from the home.

Two codefendants, Erick Leon-Farinago, 27, of Belleville and David Gualteros, 28, Newark, have both pleaded guilty to kidnapping and are awaiting sentencing.

