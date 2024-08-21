Obituaries for Aug. 21, 2024

Edith M. Ficeto

Edith M. Ficeto (nee Cannella) of Toms River died peacefully at home on Aug. 15, 2024, surrounded by her children.

She was 97.

A past parishioner of St. Stephen’s Church, she was a loving and prayerful woman. During World War II, she worked at RCA in Harrison. While raising her children she worked at Rapid Manufacturing in Newark and Accurate Molding in Paterson before retiring.

Edith was one of 14 children. She was born in Newark and grew up in Bloomfield. She married Geraldo (Jerry) Ficeto and moved to Kearny, where they raised their son and daughter and lived for over 40 years before moving to Toms River.

Edith was an avid reader, exceptional cook and outstanding baker. She loved playing cards with her family. Mostly, she loved crocheting blankets non-stop for the local hospital and veteran organizations. Most importantly, her family and friends meant everything and brought her the greatest joy.

She was predeceased by her parents, Carmella and Alexander Cannella, her loving husband of 64 years Geraldo in 2013, her sisters Emily Izzi, Lilian Juliano, Jean Rufolo, June Beresik; her brothers Alexander Cannella, Armando Cannella, Orlando Cannella, Samuel Cannella and Dante Cannella.

Edith is survived by her loving son Gerald and his wife Denise Ficeto of Kearny and daughter Diane and her husband Michael Shannon of Toms River; her grandchildren Alyssa Machado (Michael), Ashley Oliveira (Brian) and Michael Shannon and Emma Sacco, whom she adored, and great-grandson Luke Oliveira who was the world to her.

Edith is also survived by her sisters Josephine Garamella and Rosemarie Pettoni, brother Albert Izzi as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, Monday, Aug. 19, from 3 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stephen’s Roman Catholic Church Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m.

Florence Spinello

Florence Spinello (nee Barry), 88, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Ocean University Medical Center, Brick.

Born to John and Florence (nee Evans) Barry in Jersey City, she was a proud daughter of Jersey City and cherished her Irish American heritage. Florence was the calm in every storm, and her family and friends will always remember her love, warmth and words of wisdom.

Relatives and friends visited at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. p.m. Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace R.C. Church in North Arlington. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In 1959, she married her beloved Ernest Spinello, and moved to his hometown of Kearny, where together they raised their three children. Florence was an active leader in Kearny’s civic life for 35 years, including as a volunteer cheering supervisor for the Kearny Recreation Commission, before she and her husband moved to Brick in 1995. She was an active member of the Seaside Italian American Club in Seaside Heights, for which she chaired the scholarship committee for 15 years.

After attending high school at the Academy of St. Elizabeth in Convent Station, where she excelled in field hockey and basketball, Florence earned her bachelor’s degree from Montclair State College and then earned a master’s degree from Kean College in Spanish. She honed her bilingual Spanish skills throughout her life, including during a treasured mission trip to Mexico City in 1957. Florence played a vital role in her students’ lives as a teacher of English as a Second Language for many years, and then became Director of Human Resources for Independent Child Study Teams, Inc. and Innovative Educational Programs, Inc. for 23 years before retiring in 2000.

Florence had a zest for life and a great sense of humor. In addition to her devotion to her family and her success as a businesswoman, she enjoyed trips to Disney World with her children and grandchildren, loved to fish, and was an avid football fan who fervently cheered for both the Giants and the Miami Dolphins. She was thrilled to be present in Canton, Ohio for Dan Marino’s induction into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Florence is survived by two children, Sean Spinello and Erin Spinello-Socolow; daughters-in-law, Camille and Lia; sons-in-law, Robert and David; brothers, Robert and William; sister, Patricia Barry Romano; five grandchildren, Jacquelyn, Josie, Stephen, Clare and Amelia; sister-in law Ermaline Spinello DeGonge; and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her beloved Schnoodle, Honey, the last of her many cherished canine companions.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest A. Spinello; her son, Ernest A. Spinello Jr.; her brother, Jack Barry; and her sister, Margaret Barry.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

James G. Claxton

James G. Claxton died Aug. 11, 2024, at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville.

He was 84 and a lifelong Kearny resident.

Claxie as he was affectionately known was a retired school custodian with the Kearny Board of Education. He was married to the-late Elizabeth Claxton (Kirby) in a memorable wedding down the shore at his good friend Jack Mooney’s house, where a wonderful time was had by all.

Jim leaves behind his sister Judy Halpin and her husband Joe along with their children and grandchildren. He also leaves behind a stepdaughter Melissa Behson (Jesse) and a stepson Christopher Castellano. Jim was a proud grandfather of four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Special thank you to Kelly, his niece, for her love and support over the last few years.

A remembrance service will take place Aug. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m., at Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Cremation has been handled privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Tunnel to Towers in Jim’s memory.

Richard Pizzuti

The former chief of the Lyndhurst Fire Department has died.

Richard Pizzuti, 75, of Toms River, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024 surrounded by his family.

Pizzuti was born in Newark and raised “down the hook” in Lyndhurst. He graduated from Lyndhurst High School in 1969. He then went on to start his lifelong career with the Lyndhurst Parks and Recreation Department. This led to him becoming superintendent, which he loved passionately for over 40 years. He enjoyed his job and all the friendships it created. Anyone who played any type of sports over those years would recognize his name on their participation certificates.

He was a longtime volunteer firefighter with the Lyndhurst Fire Department Engine Company No. 3. He joined the fire department in 1974 when he was just 25. He spent most of his life as a fireman, an assistant chief and chief — he was chief twice, once from 1987-1988 and again in 1993-1994. He loved his fire brothers more than they would ever know.

Pizzuti was a jokester, always making sarcastic, witty remarks and making everyone around him laugh. He had an infectious, hearty laugh and he loved to be around his lifelong friends. He always wanted to be surrounded by love, good friends and family.

He loved the holidays, especially Christmas. He truly was a family man. You could always catch him on the sidelines cheering on his kids and later his grandkids in all the sports they played. He was beyond proud of them all.

Pizzuti found great joy in his time down the shore at his shore house, where his family would find him every morning at 6 a.m., riding his bike up and down the boardwalk or teaching his grandkids how to fish and crab at the local pier.

He loved his family so much and anyone that knew him would always hear how proud of them he was. He is survived by the love of his life, his Wife Rose; his son Rick; daughter Rachele and five grandchildren Rocco, Ricky, Anthony, Gianna and Jade.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Richard’s memory to the Lyndhurst Fire Department, Engine Company No. 3, 299 Delafield Ave., Lyndhurst, N.J. 07071.

Theresa Pogorzelski

Theresa C. Pogorzelski, nee Miller, 89, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, at her home in East Newark.

Relatives and friends were invited to visit at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. The funeral service took place in the funeral home. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Jersey City, Theresa lived in East Newark most of her life.

She was a claims administrator at various insurance companies in New York City for over 40 years before retiring in 2001.

Mrs. Pogorzelski was a member of the Rosary & Vincentian Society at Holy Cross Church in Harrison.

Theresa is survived by three daughters, Lisa Anders (Barry), Karol Cedeno and Lynn Michaels (Andy), son-in-law Kevin Barber, eight grandchildren, Jason Anders (Daniela), Lauren Carter (Lawrence), Kevin Barber (Jessica), Jaclyn Mirigliani (Brett) and Ryan, Carly, Jack and Adam Michaels. She also leaves seven great-grandchildren, Francesca and Alayna Anders, Jackson Carter, Melina Barber and Max, Vivienne and Luke Mirigliani.

She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley T. Pogorzelski, one daughter, Susan Barber, one son-in-law, Alex Cedeno, two sisters, Mary Singerline and Margaret “Peggy” Flynn, two brothers, Leo Miller and Joseph “Buddy” Miller.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Serenity Hospice www.serenityhospicenj.com, East Newark Senior Citizens or to the Epidermolysis Bullosa Foundation at www.debra.org. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

