Branch Library will forever be CJ’s: A few months after her death, it will bear her name forever, following moving dedication

In what could only be described as an extremely moving and emotional ceremony, the Kearny Branch Library in the northern end of town was renamed for the late Christine Jablonski last week, with her husband, Jeff, and two sons — Nathaniel and Eli — her mom, family and scores of friends on hand to witness it all.

The first to speak was Josh Humphrey, the long-time director of the library. Humphrey is a noted poet and he used the occasion to remember “CJ” with his words in poem called “I Find You as the Sun.”

“On the days after you leave, the winds are unleashed. They blow the breaths from our bodies. They tie us in knots or they tear us to pieces. They grieve with us. The North wind rages. The West wind with quiet tears into the Passaic.

“At a moment, I will wish you were here to see it, to put us back into words like you would. On a day when the sky leaves the smallest hole in the clouds, I watch the light find us all at once. I think of you first and forever and I find you as the Sun, how you climb in your travels, inching down the trees and the old smoke stacks, lighting the factory windows, falling gentle on the rooftops, reaching out for all the faces patient and careful until you are touching everything.

“I find you as the Sun and you burn bright, saying this is not a perfect day but it is a day to spend. Go build what can be built. Go remember all the songs. Go write my poem in light.”

Following Humphrey’s poem, Mayor Carol Jean Doyle spoke. It was Doyle who, immediately upon learning of CJ’s death, announced the branch would forever bear the long-time library board member’s name.

Said Doyle:

“It is my honor as Mayor of Kearny to dedicate the Kearny Library Branch to the late Christine Ferrie Jablonski.

“When I think of Christine, I immediately think friend, compassionate, always contributing to the betterment of our community.

“Christine was not ordinary by any means. She served her parish of St. Stephen’s, as a leader for Boy Scout Troop 305, (the) Woman’s Club of Arlington, the lady behind the camera — all true. Christine’s true passion was the Kearny Library. Christine was a dedicated board member serving many years. An active member of the Friends of the Library. Christine was a leader for the book group, always looking for a book that was not only interesting, but a book we could learn new ideas or learn different life experiences. She was so through with her research and always offered a few choices.

“For the many examples shared, that is the reason we have gathered here this evening to remember Christine as a leader, a true friend of the library, a strong woman who was marked by her selfless giving and respect for all. Christine seemed to have no bounds for her compassion and love of life, especially for her husband, the Hon. Jeffery Jablonski, and her sons, Nate and Eli.

“As we dedicate this beautiful building to Christine in her memory, recognizing her love of life, family, friendship and all her contributions to the Town of Kearny especially our branch library, let us reflect on this dedication as a perfect image and reflection of Christine and her legacy. A day of joy for the wonderful gift she shared with each of us.”

Lastly, we heard from Jeff.

Bravely fighting back tears, on what would have been his and CJ’s wedding anniversary, he spoke of the Ignatian/Jesuit ideal of the magis, or, in simpler terms, doing “the more,” derived from a credo all who love Jesuit life know, “Ad Majorem, Dei Gloriam,” or, for the greater glory of God.

Jeff is a graduate of St. Peter’s Prep, a Jesuit high school, and both he and CJ are graduates of the College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, Massachusetts, another Jesuit institution.

“It was the concept of the more,” Jeff said. “It was what Christine did. Everything she did. Couldn’t we all use doing the more for people? It was how she lived her life. It is how we should all live our lives. I cannot thank all of you enough for being here to honor Christine.”

