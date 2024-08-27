NA Knights hosting fall BBQ, Rosary prayer service

The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus invite all to join with them and thousands of Catholics across North America in asking Our Lady of Guadalupe’s intercession though the Silver Rose Prayer Service on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. at Queen of Peace Church, Ridge Road, North Arlington. This commemorates the appearance of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Monterrey, Mexico, in 1531. She is the Patron Saint of the unborn, the Americas, and the Knights of Columbus. This Silver Rose is one of eight, blessed by Pope Francis, traveling on a pilgrimage through North America. Every stop along the the journey is a rosary-centered occasion to pray for respect for life, the spiritual renewal of each nation and the adoration of Our Lady of Guadalupe. All are welcome to this hour-long devotion.

The Knights also invite all to its fall BBQ on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Columbian Club Hall, 194 River Road, North Arlington. On the menu are hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot and sweet sausage, lemon-pepper chicken tenders, corn-on-the-cob, potato and macaroni salad, dessert and refreshments. The cost is $25 per adult and $10 for kids aged 6 to 11. If you have a football jersey of your favorite team, wear it. Reservations must be made by Thursday, Sept. 19 by calling (201) 988-0183. The Knights ask those attending to consider donating a non-expired, non-perishable food item for its Food for Families Project.

