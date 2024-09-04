ALERT — After a nearly 10-hour ‘standoff,’ Kearny man peacefully surrenders, is taken to hospital for treatment

Here’s an update to the barricaded individual situation that occurred yesterday on Forest Street in Kearny.

According to Det. Sgt. Michal Gontarczuk, the Kearny Police Department’s public-information officer:

At about 9:27 a.m., Sept. 3, a victim contacted police indicating that her life had been threatened by a man with whom victim resides, who was armed with a knife.

Upon arrival on scene, the safety of the victim and her child were ensured; however, the individual barricaded himself inside of the residence and made various statements which suggested he was experiencing mental-health crisis.

The Kearny PD, Hudson County Sheriff’s Office, Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and the Hudson County Regional SWAT Team evacuated neighbors who reside in the same building and secured the perimeter.

After about 10 hours of negotiators and crisis specialists communicating with the man, he ultimately agreed to receive medical attention at a hospital.

No force was used and it all ended peacefully. The victim declined to pursue criminal charges. No one was injured.

