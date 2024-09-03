Giangeruso: Lyndhurst will do what it can to assist businesses if Kingsland Station must be closed

Residents and business owners of Lyndhurst:

I want to take a moment to talk about the upcoming changes to our town’s train station.

Lyndhurst has always had two train stations, the “Lyndhurst” station located at the corner of Stuyvesant and Court Avenues, and the “Kingsland” station located on Ridge Road.

As many of you know, NJ Transit is in the process of building a brand-new station at the corner of Delafield and Court Avenues that will replace the Lyndhurst station and is proposing to permanently close the Kingsland station on Ridge Road. I understand that this news may bring mixed feelings, so I’d like to share the benefits and challenges of this transition.

First, the new station will offer modern amenities, better accessibility, and enhanced safety features. It’s designed to provide a more comfortable and efficient experience for everyone who relies on public transportation. The location has been carefully chosen to improve connectivity and serve more residents, potentially reducing your travel time.

We also expect that this new station will bring positive economic changes. It could attract new businesses, increase property values, and contribute to the growth of our community.

However, I know this transition won’t be easy for everyone. Some of you may find the new location less convenient, especially if you’ve been using the current station for years. Local businesses near the old station might also see a drop in foot traffic, and I understand the emotional attachment many of us have to the old station—it’s been a part of our town’s history for a long time.

During the NJ Transit Public Hearing at town hall, many of our residents and business owners shared their valid concerns about keeping the old station in operation. It’s encouraging to know that NJ Transit will carefully consider these concerns as they work towards a final decision.

In any event, we are exploring options to support businesses near the old station and make sure the new station is as accessible as possible for everyone.

Change has always been part of our town’s long-term growth plan, and while it comes with challenges, it also brings opportunities.

As your Mayor, I believe that together with open communication and understanding, we can navigate thru any transition to make it positive and continue to advance our community forward.

Thank you,

Robert B. Giangeruso

Mayor of Lyndhurst

