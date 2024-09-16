US Att’y: Man who formerly taught Italian in Kearny sentenced to 7 years in prison for possessing child sexual abuse photos

A former Kearny school district Italian teacher was sentenced today to 84 months in prison for possessing and distributing images of child sexual abuse, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Anselmo Girimonte, 53, of Wharton, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Julien Xavier Neals to an indictment charging him with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Judge Neals imposed the sentence today in Newark federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

From Dec. 27, 2021, through Jan. 17, 2022, Girimonte distributed material containing images and video files of child sexual abuse, via a publicly available online peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing program. Law enforcement used undercover online sessions to access the P2P program and during these sessions, a user shared multiple video files of adults sexually abusing prepubescent children from an internet protocol address traced to Girimonte’s residence.

During a March 2, 2022, search of Girimonte’s residence, law enforcement found more than 100 images and videos depicting child sexual abuse, including images of prepubescent children being sexually abused, on Girimonte’s cell phone.

In addition to the prison term, Neals sentenced Girimonte to 10 years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $68,000 in restitution to the victims.

Sellinger credited special agents of Homeland Security Investigations Newark, under the direction of Acting Special Agent in Charge William S. Walker, with the investigation leading to the sentencing. He also thanked the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, the Rockaway Township Police Department and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

