Looking for some exercise? How about a walking tour of Midland Avenue?

If you’re looking for some unplanned exercising, the Town of Kearny has a new program that will oblige while offering a lesson in history and in the town’s current culinary offerings.

That’s because Strong Towns West Hudson, a newly formed local advocacy group dedicated to community-driven, financially resilient development, hosts its first-ever Historic Walking & Food Tour of Midland Avenue, Saturday, March 29 at 10:30 a.m.

The event is co-hosted by the Kearny Museum and Kearny Urban Enterprise Zone (KUEZ).

“Strong Towns West Hudson seeks to build resilient towns and cities by connecting local advocates passionate about creating safe, livable and inviting communities here in West Hudson,” Christopher Vasquez, Strong Town West Hudson founder, said.

Considering Midland Avenue’s cultural and historical significance and the planned UEZ streetscape redevelopment project to revitalize and support Midland Avenue businesses, Vasquez decided to approach both the KUEZ and the Kearny Museum to host the event.

“The Historic Walking & Food Tour of Midland Avenue is an opportunity for residents to reflect on the area’s history, while considering — and getting excited for — its future,” Linda D’Isa, KUEZ director, said.

This interactive exploration of Midland Avenue’s history and culinary offerings will be combined in walk (approximately 2 hours) that will include stops at the Post Office, the Freeman Building, the former Arlington Depot Station and local eateries for food tastings.

Participation is free, but space is limited, and advance registration is required. The deadline to register is Saturday, March 22. Attendees may register online at tinyurl.com/MidlandWalkingFoodTour or sign up in person or by phone through the Kearny Public Library Main Branch at (201) 998-2666.

For more information about Strong Towns West Hudson or to get involved, send an email to stwesthudson@gmail.com.

