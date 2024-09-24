Sadowski Auto Care, North Arlington, participating in Brakes for Breasts campaign

Sadowski Auto Care in North Arlington joins hundreds of independent auto repair shops across the US to raise funds for a breast cancer vaccine as part of the Brakes for Breasts campaign throughout October.

As part of the fundraiser, participating auto repair facilities will give away free (quality) brake pads or shoes. The customer simply pays the labor and any other ancillary parts necessary to complete the brake job, and the shops then donate 10% of the brake job directly to the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Research Fund and specifically The Dr. Tuohy Lab that is conducting this research.

This Brakes For Breasts fundraiser, however, is different from any other breast cancer fundraising campaigns:

The Dr. Tuohy Lab is a team of researchers at the Cleveland Clinic that has actually created a vaccine that has proved effective in laboratory animals in actually preventing breast cancer. Think about Polio, eradicated because of a vaccine, a distant memory for most generations. This is the same principle.

n Phase 1a trials began Oct 2021 and successful results announced April 2023

n Phase 1b and 1c are in process.

n Phase 2 Trials are tentatively scheduled to begin near the end of 2025.

n 100% of the proceeds from the ‘Brakes for Breasts’ fundraiser goes directly to the Cleveland Clinic for research on the Breast Cancer Vaccine.

These are professional, independent business owners from across the country that have joined hands for a great cause.

To learn more about this breast cancer vaccine, browse a list of participating shops, and view a yearly breakdown of our total $1,864,180 raised, visit www.brakesforbreasts.com or @brakesforbreasts on Facebook. Sadowski Auto Care may also be found on Facebook at @SadowskiAutoCare.

