Breast Cancer Awareness flag will fly over Harrison Town Hall all of October

The Harrison Cancer League, in partnership with the Town of Harrison, acknowledges October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its flag will being flown at Harrison Town Hall all month long. For close to 45 years, October has been recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month to educate the public on the importance of early detection, healthcare and to elevate awareness of the effect of breast cancer on our lives. Local hospitals often provide mammograms for the unsured, either for free or at a discounted rate.
