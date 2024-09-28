Nutley Irish Americans announce 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Parade honorees

The Nutley Irish American Association is has announced the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Dignitaries.
The Grand Marshal is John Kaufman, a local business owner; the Deputy Grand Marshal is Kevin Smyth, Washington School Teacher and Nutley HS Crew Coach coach; the Police Officer of the Year is Brendan Sim, of the Belleville Police Department; the Member of the Year is Mary T. Darragh; and the Parade Queen is Rachel May Hamilton
The parade steps off Saturday, March 1, 2025.
The Nutley Irish hosts its annual ShamrockFest Saturday, Oct. 19th, 7-11 p.m. at Nutley Parks & Recreation, 44 Park Ave., Nutley. Donation $40 per person. It includes a traditional Irish buffet dinner catered by The Brownstone. Feel free to bring your own refreshments. Raffle baskets, a 50/50, DJ entertainment and bagpipers will be on hand.
For more information or to purchase tickets send an email to nutleyirish@gmail.com. Tickets may also be purchased at www.nutleyirish.com.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.