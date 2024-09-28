Nutley Irish Americans announce 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Parade honorees

The Nutley Irish American Association is has announced the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Dignitaries.

The Grand Marshal is John Kaufman, a local business owner; the Deputy Grand Marshal is Kevin Smyth, Washington School Teacher and Nutley HS Crew Coach coach; the Police Officer of the Year is Brendan Sim, of the Belleville Police Department; the Member of the Year is Mary T. Darragh; and the Parade Queen is Rachel May Hamilton

The parade steps off Saturday, March 1, 2025.

The Nutley Irish hosts its annual ShamrockFest Saturday, Oct. 19th, 7-11 p.m. at Nutley Parks & Recreation, 44 Park Ave., Nutley. Donation $40 per person. It includes a traditional Irish buffet dinner catered by The Brownstone. Feel free to bring your own refreshments. Raffle baskets, a 50/50, DJ entertainment and bagpipers will be on hand.

For more information or to purchase tickets send an email to nutleyirish@gmail.com. Tickets may also be purchased at www.nutleyirish.com.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

