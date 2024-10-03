Ex case worker, a former Kearny resident, already awaiting federal sentencing, now charged by state: AG

Homeland Security Investigations Newark has assisted the New Jersey State Police in garnering state charges against a former family case worker, a former resident of Kearny, who pleaded guilty to federal charges in May 2024.

The indictment of Trent L. Collier, 58, an ex-caseworker for the New Jersey Department of Children and Family Services’ Division of Child Protection and Permanency, for his alleged sexual abuse of two children was announced Oct. 3 by Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, the Division of Criminal Justice and the New Jersey State Police.

Collier, presently living in Savannah, Georgia, has been charged by the state in a seven-count indictment with sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, attempted aggravated sexual assault and official misconduct, based on Collier’s alleged sexually abusive conduct toward the two minor victims.

“Trent Collier faces additional charges for violating his former position of trust with the State of New Jersey, given the responsibility to care for the most vulnerable, and asked to serve and empower at-risk children and families,” HSI Newark acting Special Agent in Charge Spiros Karabinas said. “Collier already disgraced this position by admitting to federal charges involving possession and transportation of child sexual abuse material. HSI and our partner agencies will devote every resource available to investigating, prosecuting, and convicting those who prey upon the most vulnerable population – our children.”

In May 2024, Collier pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of transportation of child pornography at the District of New Jersey in Newark.

Collier was indicted on the following state charges: sexual assault (second degree); attempted aggravated sexual assault (second degree); endangering the welfare of children by impairing or debauching the morals of a child (second degree); official misconduct (second degree); aggravated criminal sexual contact (third degree) and luring (third degree).

According to Platkin, the investigation by HSI Newark and NJSP revealed Collier had sexually abused two minors. The first victim was allegedly sexually assaulted while Collier served as the DCPP caseworker for the victim’s family. Collier allegedly verbally and physically threatened the victim that they would be removed from their family if they disclosed the abuse.

Several instances of the alleged abuse occurred inside a DCPP office as well as a DCPP vehicle.

As to the second victim, it is alleged that Collier leveraged his position as a DCPP caseworker to facilitate the sexual abuse, including use of his DCPP vehicle to facilitate an assault. It is also alleged Collier offered financial incentives to the second victim in an effort to thwart disclosure.

Collier is being detained, pending trial. He is to be sentenced by the feds Oct. 10.

