BCPO: Kearny man charged in fatal Lyndhurst hit & run

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office has arrested a 29-year-old Kearny man and has charged him in connection to a hit and run accident on Oct. 10 that took the life of a Lyndhurst man on Ridge Road.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Steveen G. Novillo-Cabrera, of Kearny, was arrested following a joint investigation conducted by the prosecutor’s office and the Lyndhurst Police Department.

As previously reported, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at approximately 9:49 p.m., the Lyndhurst Police Department received a 911 call reporting a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle. The pedestrian, who was later identified as 57-year-old George Arnold, of Lyndhurst, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Accordingly, the Lyndhurst Police Department notified the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit, which responded to the scene and initiated a joint investigation.

The investigation revealed a 2020 Honda Civic struck the victim as he was attempting to cross Ridge Road near the intersection of Milton Avenue. Following the collision with the pedestrian, the Honda fled the scene of the accident.

Detectives identified Novillo-Cabrera as the driver of the Honda and determined he attempted to repair the vehicle after the collision to conceal his involvement in the incident.

As a result of the investigation, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, Novillo-Cabrera was arrested in Lyndhurst and charged with second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, third-degree hindering apprehension, third-degree endangering an injured victim and fourth-degree tampering with evidence — as well as related motor vehicle offenses.

He was transported to Bergen County Jail on remand, pending his appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

