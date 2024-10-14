KPD: Man who may have possessed car used in Newark shooting nabbed in Kearny, but not before he assaulted officer

A man who police say may have been in possession of a vehicle used in a Newark shooting on Oct. 13, 2024, is behind bars, but before being apprehended he assaulted a Kearny police officer in an attempt to escape detention, the Kearny PD says.

According to Det. Sgt. Michal Gontarczuk:

A citizen who lives in the Manor section observed a high-end, relatively new BMW parked and running in the early morning hours of Oct. 14, 2024. They noted the vehicle had a smashed-out window and was not occupied by anyone.

Interestingly, when the citizen came outside, a man was hiding behind some garbage cans in an alley between two homes. When the citizen interacted with the man, he asked how to get to Newark, and left the scene on foot.

The suspicious nature of the vehicle and the hiding man prompted the citizen to contact the police. Upon police arrival, the citizen provided a specific description of the man, including distinctive camouflage pants.

In the alleyway where the man was hiding, officers located a ski mask and multiple other evidentiary items. The running BMW with a broken window was found to be reported stolen and was used in at least one shooting in Newark on Oct. 13, 2024.

Simultaneously, patrolling officers spotted the man, matching the description provided, now walking south on Passaic Avenue. They asked to speak with him; however, the man refused and continued walking south.

As the officers on scene (in the Manor section) spoke to the citizen who reported the suspicious activity, checked cameras for footage and obtained information and evidence, they determined the man walking south on Passaic Avenue was, in fact, the individual involved.

The officers on Passaic Avenue attempted to detain the man multiple times; however, he again refused to comply with orders and continued walking away from attempts to conduct an investigative detention. When Officers Nick Funk, Ryan Wilson, Lawrence Latka, Sean King, and Andrew Mauricio advised the man he would be arrested for obstruction, he walked into the roadway and attempted to get away.

Once officers took hold of the man, he began to fight with them, injuring at least one officer.

Ultimately, he was arrested and brought to Kearny Police Department Headquarters where charges are pending, but will include at least obstruction the administration of law and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

The Detective Bureau is currently investigating the matter further, in cooperation with other police departments, who have an interest in the stolen vehicle and crimes it was involved in.

