BCPO identifies victim of fatal Lyndhurst hit & run

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the man who was killed by a hit and run driver Thursday, Oct. 10, in Lyndhurst.

The victim, 57-year-old George Arnold of Lyndhurst, was pronounced dead at the scene

The incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. that night in the area of Ridge Road and Milton Avenue.

An investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Matthew Finck and the Lyndhurst Police Department under the direction of Chief Richard L. Jarvis Jr.

