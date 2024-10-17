ALERT — Guy hosting resource fair for Harrison & East Newark residents

Hudson County Executive Craig Guy will join forces with Harrison Mayor A. James Fife and East Newark Mayor Dina M. Grilo to connect county, local and federal resources to municipalities by hosting a Hudson County Community Resource Fair at the Harrison Senior Citizens Center Saturday, Oct. 19.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Mayors Fife and Grilo to bring the Hudson County Community Resource Fair to their residents — Hudson County’s resources and services are coming to you!” Guy said. “Whether a resident needs a flu shot, information regarding employment opportunities or assistance with securing food stamps – I’m bringing all of the county, municipal and Congressional resources available to you in one place. I know how difficult it can be to visit these individual offices throughout the County and I’m proud to work with all levels of government to make getting the help you need easier. I hope to see you and your family there!”

Guy has already accomplished this elsewhere in West Hudson in Kearny. More than once, in fact.

Also present that day will be U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez, D-8th.

“Our residents are best served when municipal, county and congressional leaders partner together,” Menendez said. “My team and I are proud to work with County Executive Guy, Mayor Fife and Mayor Grilo to host a resource fair for Harrison and East Newark families this Saturday, ensuring that we meet our constituents where they are and provide them with the resources they deserve.”

The fair takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harrison Senior Citizens Center, 221 Harrison Ave., Harrison.

Residents of Harrison and East Newark will have the opportunity to access over a dozen resource tables that host various departments and agencies within the county that are available to directly provide critical resources and services — with translators available for all Spanish-speaking citizens.

These resources and services include senior citizen services, childcare and health care, small business programs and grant opportunities, as well as vaccinations administered by Hudson Regional Health, employment opportunities, and mental health services.

As one of the many initiatives Guy has undertaken, the Hudson County Community Resource Fairs are collaborative efforts with municipalities aimed at meeting residents where they are, in their own communities, while bringing together city, county and federal resources all in one place to directly help the people and families that need them. To date, Guy has hosted already resource fairs in Bayonne, Kearny, Union City, Jersey City, Hoboken, Secaucus and West New York.

The following county resources will be available to residents at fair: economic relief, flu shots (as available), Hudson Regional Health, childcare services, youth services, planning services, transportation services, rental and housing assistance, mental-health services, HC Cultural Affairs, HC Sheriff’s Office, Office of Consumer Protections, HC Corrections & Rehabilitation, Senior Care & Aging services, employment services, veterans’ services, HC Schools of Technology, business and small business resources, Hudson County Community College, HC Improvement Authority and the HC Register’s Office.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

