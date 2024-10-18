Leaves will be picked up in Kearny starting Nov. 4; fines could be levied to those who don’t follow guidelines

The Town of Kearny’s fall leaf program begins the week of Nov. 4, 2024.
All residents should place leaves in biodegradable paper leaf bags and place them at the curb for pickup. Residents should no longer place leaves in the street on street sweeping day. There is also no longer a need to call to schedule a pickup of leaf bags, as they will be picked up from Nov. 4, 2024 to Jan. 10, 2025, weather permitting, in accordance with the following schedule:
g Monday Zone 3 – labeled green on zoning map.
g Tuesday Zone 2 – labeled red on zoning map.
g Wednesday Zone – 1 – labeled blue on zoning map.
g Thursday Zone 3 – labeled green on zoning map.
g Friday Zone 4 – labeled yellow on zoning map.
Leaf bags may be purchased Monday through Friday, at a rate of 10 bags for $5, at the Kearny DPW, 357 Bergen Ave., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents may also purchase biodegradable paper leaf bags from a retailer of their choice. Plastic bags of any kind will not be accepted for leaf disposable as bags must be biodegradable paper leaf bags.
Please note — only leaves should be placed in leaf bags. Grass, twigs and any other yard waste must be disposed of with regular garbage.
If you are serviced by a private landscaper, please inform them that they will either have to bag the leaves and place them at the curb or haul them away. Warning notices will be issued to residents who place leaves in the street and DPW will not pick them up.
Repeat offenders will be fined up to $500 per occoruance.
Questions? Or need bags picked up prior to Nov. 4? Call the DPW at (201) 998-3700.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.