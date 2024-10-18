2024 Pawrade coming soon

Where does the time go?
Seems like just a day ago someone was yelling at … erm we mean seems like just a day ago we were doing this.
It’s time already for the annual Kearny Doggie Halloween PAWrade and Festival Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Arlington Depot Park in Kearny.
Costume-clad pooches, their families and dog lovers of all ages should head over to the park (off Midland Avenue, between Elm and Forest streets) for all the fun, sponsored by the Kearny Urban Enterprise Zone, K-9 Corner/Bone Appetit Spa and Dog Barkery and the Kearny Dog Walker.
A dog costume contest headlines the festival. This year, registration is only in person at the park the day of the event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Entrants must have proof of registration and up to date rabies vaccine.
The festival also spotlights some adorable pups looking for forever homes.
Other happenings include lots of doggie-friendly booths and activities, photo opportunities and live entertainment.
