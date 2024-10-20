Two girls, aged 8 & 6, killed in early morning fire in Newark

Two children were killed in an early morning fire in Essex County on Oct. 20, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Bureau/Arson Unit were notified of a fatal fire at 26 Eckert St. in Newark. Upon arrival, detectives discovered two young girls, aged 8 and 6, lying, unresponsive on the ground, their bodies severely burned.

Despite efforts to resuscitate the victims, the two young girls were pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told detectives there had been a birthday party for one of the girls on the second floor of the residence. Witnesses also told investigators they believed the girls were playing with fire near a couch in a hallway.

Detectives conducted a search of the premises and concluded the fire originated on the second floor and spread to the third floor.

The incident is being investigated by detectives from the Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau, which includes detectives from the Newark Fire Department. The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation.

