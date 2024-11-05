Esteves wins special election in Kearny’s Third Ward; early results from North Arlington Council race

Democrat Fred Esteves defeated Republican Jorge D. Santos tonight in Kearny’s Third Ward Town Council race, unofficially, by a margin of 1,878 votes to 1,624, or 53 to 45% of the votes. Write-in candidates received 76 votes or around 2% of the vote. These numbers will need to be certified before becoming official.

When certified, Esteves will immediately become the new Third Ward representative in Kearny. He will serve for one year with his term ending Dec. 31, 2025.

We’ll have more on this race in the coming days.

Meanwhile, early-vote totals in North Arlington have Republicans Brian Fitzhenry (845) and Allison Sheedy (842) leading in the race for North Arlington Borough Council over Democrats John Balwierczak (772) and John Yampaglia (772). Those votes, according to the Bergen County Clerk’s Office, do not include any votes from today. We’ll update this race as soon as more results flow in.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...