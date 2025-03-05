NAPD: Clifton man charged with inappropriately touching woman sexually

The North Arlington Police Department have arrested a 21-year-old Clifton man they say inappropriately touched a woman sexually inside a local business, the department said.
According to the North Arlington PD:
On Feb. 27, 2025, the North Arlington PD say they responded report involving an incident of inappropriate physical contact. Upon arrival, officers interviewed the victim, who said after purchasing coffee from a local business, she returned to her vehicle. As she was opening her car door, an unidentified man parked beside her, opened his door and made inappropriate physical (sexual) contact before fleeing the scene.
Following a comprehensive investigation, including the review of surveillance footage from surrounding businesses, police were able to verify the victim’s account and identify the suspect. Further on in the investigation, police were able connect and charge Samual Monroy Durango with an identical incident that took place on Jan. 30, 2025, also in North Arlington.
Durango was charged with fourth-degree criminal-sexual contact, police said.
