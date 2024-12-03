Township hosts first of 2 workshops to explain Nutley’s new trash-collection process

In preparation for a township-wide new semi-automated garbage collection system, which kick off Jan. 2, 2025, township officials conducted the first of two live demonstrations in the Nutley Town Hall chambers on Nov. 21 to help the community understand the financial and environmental benefits of the new system. The event was also made available virtually via the township’s website and social media platforms.

Mayor John V. Kelly III eased the minds of residents who came forward with queries about how the new system will work and why it’s being put in place.

“A number of factors went into this decision,” Kelly said. “The township had learned of alarming numbers on the average increase of garbage contracts. Some municipalities have seen, on average, increases of 52 to 54% on their garbage contracts, so we looked for ways to counteract that.”

The semi-automated garbage collection system only brings a 32% increase compared to a significant 52 to 100% increase, according to Kelly. It will also minimize the township’s burden of workers’ compensation claims that are passed onto the township by contract. The semi-automated garbage collection system reduces (but does not eliminate) manpower. Trucks will be operated by one worker who will physically position the carts onto a lift that will tip the contents into the truck, and will return the emptied cart to the curb.

The new system will have environmental benefits as well. The new carts are sealed to prevent waste materials from absorbing rain water, reducing tipping fees at the dump by literally eliminating most of the water weight.

The township pays for trash removal by the pound and is expected to see savings at the dump by up to 20%. The sealed feature will also reduce odor and vermin.

A cart was on display for residents to observe at the demonstration. Environmental consultant Wayne DeFeo, of DeFeo Associates, was also on hand to dive deeper into how the system works and how it will bring savings to the town.

Backing up the cost savings claims, DeFeo says he’s seen garbage collection costs rise from $2 million per year to as high as $9.9 million per year. Nutley is not the first municipality to implement this system, DeFeo said, adding that cities like Newark, West Orange and New York City are moving to semi-automated garbage collection. He warned residents the first six months may be an adjustment, but he assured the community once the system is rolled out, it will be widely accepted.

The carts have a 10-year warranty. Each will be assigned to a specific household or business with a radio-frequency identification (RFID) tracking system. The RFID system will “help us track the town route and track the garbage hauler to make sure they are picking up,” DeFeo said. The carts can be labeled, provided they are not altered in a way that would affect the warranty, Kelly said.

Responding to specific questions about the carts, DeFeo said the township made the decision to not restrict residents by giving them something small. The 95-gallon carts are the largest available. The carts may fit up to 325 pounds of trash, the equivalent of three average sized trash cans, and he does not believe the average household would likely produce that much garbage on a regular basis.

DeFeo said the lifting strength required to put a fully loaded cart out for pick up is 25 pounds, or the equivalent of one trash bag.

The Township will conduct a second live demonstration on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at Nutley Town Hall chambers. The event will be live streamed and will be available via the township’s website and social media platforms. You may also watch the previous presentation at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fthm9KAywAM

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...