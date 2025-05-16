KPD: Harrison Woman driving erratically had ecstasy on her

One Harrison woman should have stayed home on May 14. Instead, she finds herself in a bunch of trouble.

At roughly 8:16 a.m. on May 14, Debra R. Nadrowski, 43, of Harrison, was taken into custody by Officers Aquino, Allen and Dowie and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (suspected ecstasy), possession of drug paraphernalia, delaying traffic, operating under the influence of liquor or drugs, DWI on school property or within 1,000 feet of school, DWI through a school crossing, DWI through school crossing with children present, operation of an MV while in possession of narcotics, careless driving, and at least one equipment violation.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Oakwood and Kearny avenues (near Lincoln School).

Officer Aquino, who is assigned to Lincoln School and focuses on the safety of LMS students, was alerted to the impaired driver and took swift action. Initially, with Nadrowski’s vehicle blocked in by police, she attempted to aggressively reverse the vehicle; however, officers were able to deescalate the matter, gain compliance, detain and arrest her.

No persons or children were injured and Nadrowski was later released to a responsible party.

