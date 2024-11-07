Esteves holds off strong showing from Santos in Kearny’s Third Ward Council race; NAGOP incumbents cruise

Democrat Fred Esteves defeated Republican Jorge D. Santos Nov. 5 in Kearny’s Third Ward Town Council race, unofficially, by a margin of 1,878 votes to 1,624, or 53 to 45% of the electorate . Write-in candidates received 74 votes or around 2% of the total vote. These numbers will need to be certified before becoming official.

Esteves took office the next day, Wednesday, Nov. 6, at a meeting of the mayor and Town Council. He replaces the formerly appointed representative, Renato da Silva, who Esteves beat in a June primary en route to the November victory.

Esteves will seek re-election next year — along with three other Town Council seats and the mayoralty.

We’ll have more on this race in the coming days.

Meanwhile, in North Arlington, Republicans Brian Fitzhenry (4194) and Allison Sheedy (4141) won their race for North Arlington Borough Council over Democrats John Balwierczak (2624) and John Yampaglia (2662).

