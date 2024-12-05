Obituary: Ellie Nakrosis, of Kearny

Ellie Nakrosis
Ellie Nakrosis, of Kearny, died Nov. 27, 2024.
Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.
Ellie assisted her late husband, John Nakrosis, with his architecture business. She was an accounting assistant at St. Stephen’s Church and a member of the Rosary Society. She enjoyed her active memberships in the Knights of Lithuania, Kearny Seniors, the Woman’s Club, the Optimist Club, the Pioneer Board and yhe Salvation Army Board.
Wife of the late John Nakrosis, she was the loving mother of John, Stephen (Sarah), Cathy and Becky (Rob) Mortimer and the late Daniel. Sister of John (Carol) Miskewitz and the late Rita Ochs (the late Bill). Also surviving are her grandchildren, Thomas, Athena, Laurance and Mary.
