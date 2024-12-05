Obituary: Stewart E. White Jr., brother of Deacon Earl White, dies aged 73

Stewart Edward White Jr.

Stewart Edward White Jr., 73, died after a long battle with cancer on Tuesday Nov. 26, 2024 at the Sidney Health Center, Sidney, Montana, with loved ones by his side.

Stewart was born April 30, 1951, in Newark to Margaret Hopkins and Stewart White Sr. Stewart was raised in Kearny, and attended schools there, graduating from Kearny High School in 1970.

After graduation, he worked for Mutual Benefit Life Insurance Company and later at PSE&G in the IT

department, both in Newark.

Stewart was an avid chess player and played in many tournaments over the years.

He met the love of his life, Robin Sweley, in 1999. He moved to Sidney, Montana, and married Robin in May

of 2000. He quickly assumed the role of father figure to Robin’s two children, Kimberly and Emily, and was soon also a caregiver for Robin.

At Christmas, Stewart was a very proud member of a community of real-bearded Santas. Robin hand-made his suits, curled his beard, and he held court at the Rushmore Mall in Rapid City, South Dakota, for many years.

Stewart was a communicant at St. Matthew’s Church in Sidney, where he served as a commentator and lector at Mass. He organized weekly group recitation of the Holy Rosary and the Chaplet of Divine Mercy.

He was a very kind and giving soul and will be missed dearly by many.

He is survived by his stepchildren Kimberly Skeens (Brad) and Emily (Sarah) Colegrove; grandchildren Jordan Skeens, Jay Skeens, and Diana Meehan; brother Earl (Patricia); sister Margaret Jane Gilbert; and many nieces and nephews. Stewart was preceded in death by his wife Robin, his parents Margaret and Stewart White, and sister Mary and brother John Paul who both died at birth.

A Mass of the Christian Burial was celebrated Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Sidney, Montana

A memorial Mass at St. Stephen’s, Kearny, for Stewart will be celebrated at a later date.

