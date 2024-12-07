ECPO: 6 killed in awful crash last night in Newark

Six people were killed in a horrific crash in Newark last night.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Bureau says it is investigating a multi-victim fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 10:47 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 at the intersection of Raymond Boulevard and Blanchard Street in Newark.

A vehicle with six individuals onboard was traveling on Raymond Blvd toward the 1&9 southbound on-ramp. It somehow went off the roadway, went airborne, and struck a support column for the Pulaski Skyway before landing on the ground.

Upon landing, the vehicle caught fire.

All six individuals in the vehicle were killed.

