ECPO: 6 killed in awful crash last night in Newark

Six people were killed in a horrific crash in Newark last night.
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Bureau says it is investigating a multi-victim fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 10:47 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 at the intersection of Raymond Boulevard and Blanchard Street in Newark.
A vehicle with six individuals onboard was traveling on Raymond Blvd toward the 1&9 southbound on-ramp. It somehow went off the roadway, went airborne, and struck a support column for the Pulaski Skyway before landing on the ground.
Upon landing, the vehicle caught fire.
All six individuals in the vehicle were killed.
