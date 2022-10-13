Route 7 ramp to Newark Avenue and 1&9 opening — finally — Saturday, Oct. 15

Motorists, rejoice, again!
The Route 7 eastbound ramp to Newark Avenue and Routes 1&9 Truck in Jersey City will open this weekend, the NJDOT says.
The new ramp is scheduled to be opened in the early morning on Saturday, Oct. 15 and will restore access from the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge eastbound to Newark Avenue and Routes 1&9 Truck in Jersey City. Traffic on the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge will not be affected as the ramp is being opened. There will be lane closures and periodic short duration traffic stops Friday night into Saturday morning on Routes 1&9 Truck between Route 7 and Broadway for final striping and to allow for traffic signals adjustment at the Newark Avenue Intersection.
The new ramp replaces a ramp from the old Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge that was closed in October 2021 when the new Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge opened to traffic. The new ramp will help alleviate congestion on local roads as traffic will have direct access to Route 1&9 Truck and will no longer be required to use St. Paul’s Avenue.
