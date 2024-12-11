Obituaries for Dec. 11, 2024

Dorothy Battista

Dorothy J. Battista, 87, of Somerset, formerly of Kearny, died Dec. 4, 2024, peacefully at home surrounded by her three children. She was predeceased by her husband Carl of 56 years. She is survived by her children, Dr. Carl Battista and his wife, Bettianne, Donna Niro and her husband Nick and Doris Ann Battista. She is also survived by her grandsons Carl, Michael and his wife Lily and granddaughter Marisa as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Her two beloved grade school friends Adele Fernicola and Mary Miscioscia will miss her greatly as well as her friends from Canal Walk.

Dorothy was born in Newark and raised by her parents, Zigmund and Florence Wozniak. She was a 1955 graduate of West Side High School in Newark and was employed by the Prudential Insurance Company, Fidelity Union Trust and for many years with the Hartz-Mountain Corporation before retiring in 1999.

Most of all her passion was caring for her family and spending time with them. She also loved to read.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrate at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in the memory of Dorothy Battista may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Josephine Lusquinos

Josephine Lusquinos, 91, of Kearny, died Dec. 5, 2024.

Funeral arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church in Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Newark, Josephine had lived in Kearny for 55 years. She was a dedicated member of the Benstead Senior Citizens and of the Kearny Elks Lodge No. 1050.

Josephine was the beloved wife of the late Luis Lusquinos; loving mother of Louis Lusquinos Jr. and his wife Ann Marie and Cathy Padinha; devoted grandmother of Julie Schirm and her husband Matt, Louis Lusquinos III and Lillianna Lusquinos. She was the dear sister of Joseph Attanasio and his wife Marie, and the late Carmen Attanasio.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Kearny Public Library or to Special Children at the Elks.

Ellie Nakrosis

Ellie Nakrosis, of Kearny, died Nov. 27, 2024.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Ellie assisted her late husband, John Nakrosis, with his architecture business. She was an accounting assistant at St. Stephen’s Church and a member of the Rosary Society. She enjoyed her active memberships in the Knights of Lithuania, Kearny Seniors, the Woman’s Club, the Optimist Club, the Pioneer Board and yhe Salvation Army Board.

Wife of the late John Nakrosis, she was the loving mother of John, Stephen (Sarah), Cathy and Becky (Rob) Mortimer and the late Daniel. Sister of John (Carol) Miskewitz and the late Rita Ochs (the late Bill). Also surviving are her grandchildren, Thomas, Athena, Laurance and Mary.

Stewart Edward White Jr.

Stewart Edward White Jr., 73, died after a long battle with cancer on Tuesday Nov. 26, 2024 at the Sidney Health Center, Sidney, Montana, with loved ones by his side.

Stewart was born April 30, 1951, in Newark to Margaret Hopkins and Stewart White Sr. Stewart was raised in Kearny, and attended schools there, graduating from Kearny High School in 1970.

After graduation, he worked for Mutual Benefit Life Insurance Company and later at PSE&G in the IT

department, both in Newark.

Stewart was an avid chess player and played in many tournaments over the years.

He met the love of his life, Robin Sweley, in 1999. He moved to Sidney, Montana, and married Robin in May

of 2000. He quickly assumed the role of father figure to Robin’s two children, Kimberly and Emily, and was soon also a caregiver for Robin.

At Christmas, Stewart was a very proud member of a community of real-bearded Santas. Robin hand-made his suits, curled his beard, and he held court at the Rushmore Mall in Rapid City, South Dakota, for many years.

Stewart was a communicant at St. Matthew’s Church in Sidney, where he served as a commentator and lector at Mass. He organized weekly group recitation of the Holy Rosary and the Chaplet of Divine Mercy.

He was a very kind and giving soul and will be missed dearly by many.

He is survived by his stepchildren Kimberly Skeens (Brad) and Emily (Sarah) Colegrove; grandchildren Jordan Skeens, Jay Skeens, and Diana Meehan; brother Earl (Patricia); sister Margaret Jane Gilbert; and many nieces and nephews. Stewart was preceded in death by his wife Robin, his parents Margaret and Stewart White, and sister Mary and brother John Paul who both died at birth.

A Mass of the Christian Burial was celebrated Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Sidney, Montana

A memorial Mass at St. Stephen’s, Kearny, for Stewart will be celebrated at a later date.

