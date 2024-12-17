Obituaries for Dec. 18, 2024

Mary Beth Guenther

Bouncing Baby Beth was born April 10, 1966 to Helen and Edward Guenther. They took her from West Hudson Hospital in Kearny to their family home at 56 Hamilton Ave. Mary Beth lived there with her partner, Marty Wilson, until Dec. 6, 2024, when a fire gutted their home. Her funeral details will be scheduled in the near future. This obituary will be updated.

Mary Beth was the purest, most generous person anyone could ever meet. And, most people did! Whether they saw her on her nightly walk on the Hudson-Bergen line, being dragged up West Bennett Avenue by Bella, the dog that weighed more than Bethie, at the law office where she dedicated all of her adult life as a law librarian and bookkeeper or at the various hospitals where she volunteered — first as a teenaged candy striper to an adult who helped admit patients to the emergency room.

As a freshman at Queen of Peace, Mary Beth met the dearest friends, friends who lasted her lifetime. The girls got together every chance they got, having dinner at local restaurants and never missing a Christmas grabbag.

When “the big man joined the band” on Hamilton Avenue, Bethie and Marty spent their evenings re-enacting “Chopped.” They made delicious dishes and those that needed improvement. When she cooked solo, Bethie was famous for her troughs of fruit salad and infamous for her stuffed mushrooms. In addition to their fondness for cooking, Bethie and Marty shared a love of classic rock and traveling.

The luckiest people, however, were the members of her family, whom Bethie adored with her whole heart. Predeceased by her biggest fan, her brother Edward, Mary Beth leaves her sister, Kathleen O’Connell, and brother John Guenther. Bethie saw Kath and John as heroes and made certain to always highlight their very best qualities.

She also leaves behind Ruth Ann Scott, her cousin and best friend. However, none of these adults could hold a candle to her “six-pack” — two nieces and four nephews — Meggen Baughman, Erin O’Connell, Edward Guenther, Thomas Guenther, Kyle Guenther and Ian Guenther were the recipients of countless meals, meaningful gifts and unending adoration. Mary Beth is also survived by her great-nieces and great-nephews by whom the six-pack felt vaguely threatened — Teddy, Fiona, Peter, Harry, Maeve, Mara, Tommy, George and Jayne worshipped their great-aunt.

Mary Beth will be deeply missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to know her.

In lieu of flowers, please celebrate Bethie’s generosity by making a donation to your favorite charity.

Jeanette Curcio

Jeanette Curcio, (Kania), 77, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville.

Relatives and friends visited at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s R.C. Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

Born in Newark, Jeanette lived in Kearny most of her life.

Mrs. Curcio was a member of the Marine Corps League, West Hudson Detachment and held many offices on the national, department and local levels. She was in the Military Order of the Devil Dog Fleas, Past National Big Flea and Past National Regent. She was a member of the Joseph E. Frobisher Post No. 99 American Legion Auxiliary in Kearny and served on the committee for the Chapel of the Four Chaplains at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny.

She is survived by her husband, James Curcio, one sister, Frances Piszker and dear friend, Dorothy Streckfuss.

Jean was predeceased by her son, Salvatore P. Curcio in 2017 and one sister, Maryanne Hoyt.

Charles A. Trzepla

Charles A. Trzepla of North Arlington, died peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.

He was 83.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Harrison.

Born in Taylor, Pennsylvania, and raised in Scranton, Charles later moved to New Jersey, where he married Krystyna and settled in North Arlington. He worked as a mechanic for NJ Transit for many years, retiring in 2003.

Charles was an active member of the Knights of Columbus 3428 in North Arlington and served in the Honor Guard at Our Lady of Czestochowa in Harrison.

If you would like to share a fond memory, an expression of sympathy or to read his complete obituary, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Brian J. Kolakowski

Brian J. Kolakowski sadly died recently.

He was 37.

Born and raised in Kearny, he lived in North Arlington for the past 14 years.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Stephen’s Church, Kearny.

Brian had a true passion for the outdoors. He loved the mountains, hiking and climbing. He made all challenges a game. Brian coached high school girls’ tennis, flag football and basketball. He was a big Dallas Cowboys and Yankees fan. When you hear a song by The Beatles think of Brian.

He was a two-time Coach of the Year for the NJIC Meadowlands Division as well as Harrison School District’s Teacher of the Year. His love of sports manifested into his career as a physical education instructor at Washington Middle School in Harrison.

He is survived by his loving parents, Marie and John, his dear sister Katelyn Dayock (her husband Rich) his nephew Carter and niece Kayla who were the light of his life. Sharing in this grief are his aunts, uncles, cousins, colleagues, students and his many many dear friends.

If you wish, in lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Harrison Education Foundation, 501 Hamilton St., Harrison, N.J. 07029.

Veronica M. Channing (Ronnie)

Aug. 18, 1936 – Nov. 23, 2024

Veronica (Ronnie) Channing, 88, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, surrounded by family.

Ronnie, a lifelong resident of Harrison, spent her last four years in Nebraska with family. She enjoyed a long fulfilling career of over 27 years as a crossing guard in Harrison and enjoyed being on several bowling leagues during her life. She maintained a steady 170 average and was part of a league championship team on the Kearny Lassies League at the North Arlington Bowl-O-Drome, winning first place several times. She also bowled on the Knights of Columbus mixed league at the Yeagers Bowling Alley in Harrison with her spouse James (Jimmy) for many years.

Ronnie was well loved by all who knew her and who always made herself available to help anyone who needed a ride or assistance with anything. She spent many years volunteering in Holy Cross School which often flowed over to helping out in the church or rectory.

Her life was filled with helping others and she had a huge heart.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Channing, her parents, Helen and John Bennett as well as 11 sisters and brothers.

Ronnie is survived by her daughters, Maureen Lowery (William), Renee Wissing (Frederick), Colleen Nowack (Derek), grandchildren, Stacy Lynn Breitkreutz (Austen), Kyle Lowery, Ronnie Wissing, Mary Wissing, and Erin Marie Nowack, great-grandchildren, Olivia and Evelyn Breitkreutz and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave. Harrison. A visitation and funeral service took place at the funeral home and her interment took place in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mulliganfh.com.

Ruth Lorraine Whitla Durie

Ruth Lorraine Whitla Durie, 92, who grew up in the Arlington section of Kearny, died Nov. 22, 2024, at her home in Burnsville, North Carolina. Ruth was the daughter of the late John William and Josephine Agatha (Eagleson) Whitla.

A graduate of Montclair State Teachers College, she taught at the Morris Township Junior High School and the Ranney School, Tinton Falls, before retiring.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Joseph C. Durie, and her siblings William E. Whitla, Robert S. Whitla, Dorothy E. Whitla Rodda and John B. Whitla.

Surviving are her children Dorothy J. Bobbe, MD (Peter) of Burnsville, North Carolina; William J. Durie, MD (Patricia Grahek, MD) of Hibbing, Minnesota; and Robert C. Durie (Nancy) of Princeton Junction, and grandchildren Mark Bobbe (Katie), Christopher Bobbe (Richard Chen) and Sarah Bobbe (August Lindgren-Ruby); Jack, Will, and Elyssa Durie; and Joseph, Thomas, and John Durie. Also surviving are nieces Kathleen Rodda Hirsch (Robert) of Owls Head, Maine, and Elizabeth Rodda Hannaman (William) of San Diego, California; sister-in-law Joan Whitla of Williamsburg, Virginia; nephews Randall Whitla (Mary) of Leicester, Massachusetts and Andrew Whitla (Ruth) of Shakopee, Minnesota; numerous grand-nieces and -nephews and several lifelong friends.

A memorial service will take place at a future date at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Freehold. Interment will be in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

