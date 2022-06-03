Man who served St. Peter’s Belleville as transitional deacon 1 of 5 ordained to priesthood

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., the archbishop of Newark, ordained five men to the priesthood during the Rite of Ordination on May 28 in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart — including one man served his diaconate in Belleville.

As their loved ones looked on with smiles and tears of joy in their eyes, the five priests-to-be — David Hinojosa (who served St. Peter’s Church, Belleville, for the last year and Roberto Julio Moreno Andrión, Matthew Gonzalez, Peter Jacob Volz and Ashton Ignacio Francisco Wong — were called forward one by one as Cardinal Tobin prayed over them and ordained them as priests.

Cardinal Tobin also spoke to the five men during his ordination homily, reminding them, “The people you will serve will always remain [Jesus’] people, as do you.”

After they were given their stoles and chasubles and had their hands anointed with sacred chrism oil by Cardinal Tobin, the five distributed communion to the faithful for the first time as priests. Then, once the ordination concluded, they offered their first blessings to many of those gathered.

The new priests were assigned to parishes throughout the four counties of the Archdiocese in Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union. There, they will shepherd the faithful while celebrating Mass and the sacraments.

