Obituaries for Jan. 8, 2025

Catherine Grimm

Catherine A. Grimm, 81, (nee Reilly), died Monday, December 30, 2024, in Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston.

Relatives and friends visited at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s R.C. Church, Kearny. Interment was in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.

Born and raised in Newark, Cathy had lived in Kearny since 1972.

Ms. Grimm was a secretary at Abramson, Quittner, Abramson & Moffa, CPA in Roseland, for 20 years before retiring five years ago. Prior, she worked in the same capacity at Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company in Newark for several years.

Cathy was an avid reader who especially loved James Patterson novels and often spent her Friday nights with her feet up watching Blue Bloods. Christmas was her favorite time of year and she was notorious for putting up her tree far too early and taking it down late into February. She spent time collecting porcelain Christmas houses and turning them into beautiful villages.

Cathy checked off a bucket list trip to Ireland four short months ago. She toured the cities and countryside with her family while sipping on Irish coffees and enjoying ocean views. Anyone who knew Cathy knew that she surrounded herself with everything Irish and her smiling green eyes will be sorely missed.

She loved being an aunt to her beloved nieces and nephews and often reflected on her time with them. The Crisafi, O’Grady and Carratura crew will always remain in her heart.

She leaves behind her best friend Susanne Smith with whom she shared common life paths and interests that bonded them. Afternoons shopping at Home Goods and lunches at the diner won’t be the same.

She was a bonus grandmother to many, but especially to Sydney, Emilee, Gabby and Jessica and her fur babies Mojo and Ellie. Her proudest accomplishments in life were her children and grandsons that she lovingly doted on.

Cathy is survived by her children, Jack Grimm Jr. and his wife, Victoria, Kathleen “Katie” Grimm and Cynthia Ann Grimm and three beloved grandsons, Jack, Cameron and Patrick Grimm.

She was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Crisafi.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

Luke M. Brady

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Luke M. Brady, 75, who died unexpectedly and peacefully at home on New Year’s Day, surrounded by his beloved wife, Theresa.

Born in Newark, Luke lived most of his life in Kearny. His career as an engineer for Conrail spanned decades. He was a devoted husband to Theresa and they both enjoyed traveling, dining out and socializing at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles on Midland Avenue, of which he was a former president and current member.

Luke is survived by his wife, Theresa, and was predeceased by his parents, Luke M. Brady and Elaine Kwiatkowsky; and his brothers, Richard C. Brady, Edward M. Brady and Martin P. Brady. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Luke was also known for his passion for the NY Jets, cooking and playing along with Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. He served his country in the Vietnam War.

A funeral service takes place Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m., in Holy Cross Mausoleum on Ridge Road, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Vietnam Veterans by calling (800) 882-1316.

Lorraine Ryan

Lorraine Ryan, 96, died peacefully Dec. 16, 2024 at a family member’s home in Kearny.

A longtime resident of Kearny, Lorraine’s focus in life was caring for her children, grandchildren and family in general.

Her loving and caring nature spread smiles and laughter to all the lives she touched.

Her homemade greeting cards and decorations were always a cherished gift for family and friends at birthdays, anniversaries and holidays.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Michael, Karen, William and Joseph as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Per her final wishes, instead of a traditional funeral service, a celebration of life event will take place in her honor for family and friends to be announced at a later date.

Jennie Donofrio

Jennie Donofrio died Dec. 31, 2024.

She was 91.

Born in Newark, she lived in North Arlington before moving to Kearny in 1985.

Private arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Jennie was the former wife of the late Louis Coppola. She was the beloved mother of Laura Coppola and the late Alfred, Louis and Gerard Coppola and the late Phyllis. Sister of Leonard Donofrio, Dorothy DiElia and the late Geraldine and Eugene Donofrio. Also surviving are her grandchildren Crystal, Valerie, Tyler, Shawn, Michael and Gina along with her great-granddaughter McKayla.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to childrenwithdiabetes.kindful.com.

Jose and Maria Pineiro

Jose Pineiro died June 19, 2022, in Puerto Rico. His remains were cremated and lovingly retained in order to place them in his wife’s casket when died so they could be placed in the Holy Cross Mausoleum together forever.

His wife, Maria Pineiro, died Dec. 28, 2024, at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville.

Both were born in Spain and lived in Kearny and many years in North Arlington.

Jose was a retired long shoreman and Maria was a dedicated homemaker.

Jose served in the Merchant Marines and Maria enjoyed the North Arlington Seniors.

They are survived by their sons Joe Pineiro and Dan Pineiro (Loren). Grandchildren Aaron, Ethan, Zack and Kyra. Jose was the brother of Jesus Iglesias Pineiro and the late Manolo Pineiro. Maria was the sister of Manuel, Carlos and Jose Ventoso, Juanita Benavente, Angela Amado, Dorothy Alvarez and the late Mercesdes Trillo and Teresa Adeitos. Maria was the Godmother of her niece, Carmen Pego. She is also survived by many more loving nieces and nephews.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Their Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arligton. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Job Haines Assisted Living, 250 Bloomfield Ave., Bloomfield, N.J. 07703.

