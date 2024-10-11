Deadline to register to vote approaching

The deadline to vote in this year’s general election is fast approaching — Tuesday, Oct. 15.
There are several way to do so.
Register online at vote.nj.gov. To register as a new voter, submit a name change, update voter address, affiliate with a party or submit a signature update select “Register to Vote” and follow the prompts on the registration application.
In Hudson County, one may also register by visiting the Office of the Hudson County Superintendent of Elections & Commissioner of Registration at Hudson County Plaza, 257 Cornelison Ave., Fourth Floor, Jersey City.
Regular office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Extended evening registration is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 11 and Tuesday, Oct. 15.
On these dates, the office will be open until 9 p.m.
Another in-person registration option is to visit a local clerk’s office. In East Newark, visit 34 Sherman Ave.; in Harrison, visit 318 Harrison Ave; and in Kearny, visit 402 Kearny Ave.
