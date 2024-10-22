McCann Stamato: Let’s drop pet med tax

National Pet Wellness Month, observed every October, aims to promote awareness of pet health and well-being, with the American Veterinary Medical Association encouraging year-round focus on caring for our pets. As part of this initiative, Assemblywoman Barbara McCann Stamato, D-31, is urging New Jersey to eliminate the sales tax on pet medications.

Currently, medications prescribed by veterinarians to treat pets are subject to sales tax, while the same medications are exempt when sold for human use. To address this, McCann Stamato has introduced legislation (A2212) to exempt pet medications from the sales tax, reducing costs for pet owners across the state.

“For many people who own pets, those pets are an integral part of their family, and taking care of their health is just as important as caring for the rest of their family. However, pet healthcare can be costly. With pet medications subject to New Jersey’s sales tax, it becomes even more expensive for families to provide the necessary care for their animals,” McCann Stamato said. “I am proud to introduce this legislation, alongside Assemblyman William B. Sampson IV to repeal the sales tax on pet medications and make pet ownership and healthcare more affordable for New Jersey families.”

This initiative, in alignment with National Pet Wellness Month, highlights the importance of accessible and affordable healthcare for pets and encourages residents to support legislation that helps families better care for their beloved companions.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...