The Observer mourns the loss of our friend, Wilbert J. Branwell, father of Dr. John P. Branwell, who died today aged 82

Wilbert J. Branwell
Wilbert J. Branwell died Nov. 11, 2024.
He was 82.
Visiting will be Friday, Nov. 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. His service will be Saturday, Nov. 16, at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.
Wilbert was a retired machinist, having worked for Public Service in Jersey City. He was a member of the Men’s Bible Study at Brookdale Christian Church in Bloomfield. He served in the United States Air Force from 1960 until 1966. Having been very proud of his military service, it is truly meaningful that he died on Veterans Day.
Wilbert is survived by his wife, Barbara (nee Todd). Father of Dr. John Branwell and Deborah Jackson (Russ Horn), he is also survived by his sister Jacquelyn Charnes (nee Branwell), his brothers-in-law James P. and Russell B. Todd, along with his grandchildren Olivia, Connor and Natalie and his loyal daughter-in-law Donna Branwell.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Missions fund at Brookdale Christian Church, 1350 Broad St., Bloomfield N.J. 07003.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.