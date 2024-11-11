The Observer mourns the loss of our friend, Wilbert J. Branwell, father of Dr. John P. Branwell, who died today aged 82

Wilbert J. Branwell

Wilbert J. Branwell died Nov. 11, 2024.

He was 82.

Visiting will be Friday, Nov. 15, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. His service will be Saturday, Nov. 16, at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Wilbert was a retired machinist, having worked for Public Service in Jersey City. He was a member of the Men’s Bible Study at Brookdale Christian Church in Bloomfield. He served in the United States Air Force from 1960 until 1966. Having been very proud of his military service, it is truly meaningful that he died on Veterans Day.

Wilbert is survived by his wife, Barbara (nee Todd). Father of Dr. John Branwell and Deborah Jackson (Russ Horn), he is also survived by his sister Jacquelyn Charnes (nee Branwell), his brothers-in-law James P. and Russell B. Todd, along with his grandchildren Olivia, Connor and Natalie and his loyal daughter-in-law Donna Branwell.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Missions fund at Brookdale Christian Church, 1350 Broad St., Bloomfield N.J. 07003.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...