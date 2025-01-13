Route 7 closures expected all week, DOT says

Beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 until 6 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, and continuing each night through Friday, Jan. 17 at the same time, Route 7 is scheduled to have a single lane closure with alternating traffic for approximately one mile starting where traffic from CR 508 merges onto Route 7 northbound. The closure is necessary to install electrical manholes and to clear brush and install a silt fence.

The work is part of the $96 million federally funded Route 7 Kearny Drainage Improvements project that will address existing drainage deficiencies and mitigate flooding issues by raising the roadway profile where practicable. In addition, a new drainage network will be installed including pipes, inlet structures, new outfalls, flood walls, and constructing three pump stations.

