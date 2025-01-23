Lyndhurst’s boil-water advisory lifted

Lyndhurst’s boil-water advisory has been lifted. Lyndhurst OEM says the following measures are strongly encouraged:
• Run water faucets for 3 to 5 minutes to flush your service connection and interior plumbing with water from the service main.
• Empty and clean automatic ice makers and water chillers.
• Drain and refill hot water heater if the temperature is set below 113 degrees Fahrenheit.
• Service connections with a water softener/cartridge filters should be run through aregeneration cycle or other procedures recommended by the manufacturer.
• Water reservoirs in tall buildings should be drained and refilled (as applicable).
