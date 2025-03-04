Obituaries for March 5, 2025

Doris A. Satulla

Doris A. Satulla of Kearny died Feb. 28, 2025.

She was 89.

At Doris’s wishes, her funeral will be private through the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Doris was a retired bookkeeper from F&R Industrial Supply Company in Kenilworth. She was active with the Friendship Club, AARP, St. Stephen’s Seniors, Kearny Seniors and the Harmony Club of Kearny. She was a life member of the Polish American Citizens Club of Lyndhurst.

Daughter of the late John and Bertha Satulla and sister of the late John Satulla, she is survived by her sister-in- law Dorothy Bricker, niece Cynthia Lenehan and nephew Thomas Satulla along with their families.

Alexander J. MacDonald

Alexander J. MacDonald, 84, of Harrison died Feb. 27, 2025.

Relatives and friends attended a visitation for Alexander at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Lyndhurst. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Jersey City, Alexander was a longtime resident before moving to Harrison. He was a warehouseman for the US Postal Service in Kearny for many years prior to his retirement.

A dedicated volunteer for the Special Olympics New Jersey, Alexander was a selfless man who enjoyed helping others succeed. He was an avid collector of trains and stamps and cherished time spent as a swim instructor at the YMCA in Jersey City and traveling to different wineries.

Alexander was the devoted brother of the late George MacDonald, Louis MacDonald and Adele Diana. He is survived by his dear nieces and nephews Adele Mackin and her husband Joseph, Angelo Diana and his wife Mary Ellen and Robert Smullen and his wife Diane; great-nieces and nephews Angelo Diana and his wife Jennifer, Noelle Hunter and her husband Matthew, Kara Mackin and her spouse Angela, Janie Mackin and Madison Smullen. He is also survived by his dear friend Brian, and by many other extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Special Olympics New Jersey, 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way Lawrenceville, N.J. 08648.

Patricia Poplaski

Patricia Poplaski (nee Burke), 89, of Toms River died Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. She was born in Newark and raised in Harrison.

Patricia worked in the title insurance industry for many years before retiring in 1995.

Her passions were her faith and family. A talented seamstress, she made matching outfits for her young children every Christmas.

Patricia was a parishioner of St. Justin RC Church in Toms River.

She was pre-deceased by her son Joseph, and is survived by her husband Jack, daughter Deborah, sons John and his wife Sonya, Michael and his wife Joy, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters — Maureen Battagliese, Margaret Walstrom and Eileen Ricciardelli.

Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com.

A celebration of Patricia’s life will take place at a later date.

Frances Kaletka

Frances Kaletka (nee Tunkavige) died Feb. 25, 2025.

She was 99.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Frances was the wife of the late John Joseph Kaletka and sister of the late Helen Steinis and Casey Tunkavige. She is survived by loving nieces and nephews and their families.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the charity of your own choice in her memory.

Ann R. Stewart

Ann R. Stewart (nee White), 86, of Kearny, died Feb. 24, 2025.

Relatives and friends are invited visited for Ann at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church in Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in New York, Ann lived in Wood-Ridge before moving to Kearny 56 years ago. She was a teller at Valley National Bank in Kearny prior to her retirement.

Ann was the beloved wife of the late Walter R. Stewart; loving mother of Walter R. Stewart, Jr., Gerald T. Stewart, Daniel P. Stewart and his wife Roberta and Colleen Ann Natosi and her husband Gregg. She was the dear grandmother of Caitlyn, Carley and Ava, and the cherished sister of Joseph White, Stephen White, Sheila White, and the late John White, James White, Timothy White, Maureen Hover and William White.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made at www.copdfoundation.org.

Elizabeth M. Frank

Elizabeth “Betty” M. (nee Riley) Frank, 84, died peacefully at her home in Kearny on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Newark where she resided until settling in Kearny in 1965.

Betty was a CMA and unit secretary at West Hudson Hospital in Kearny for 23 years, retiring in 2002. She also worked at Kearny High School from 1974-1982.

Wife of the late Robert J. Frank, she was the devoted and loving mother of Patricia Frank, Robert W. Frank and his wife Patricia and William J. Frank and his wife Jacqueline; dear sister of Helen Barr and the late Kathleen Raybeck, Jeanne Flett and Tom Riley; she is also survived by her eight grand-children and 10 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral for Elizabeth was at the Shaw-Buyus Home for Services, 138 Davis Ave., Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Please visit www.buyusfuneralhome.com.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...