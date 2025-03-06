PCPO: Harrison & Passaic man among 23 arrested in major drug bust

A Harrison and a Lyndhurst man were among 23 arrested and charged with numerous drugs-related crimes following a joint investigation conducted by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and the police departments in Wayne, Pompton Lakes, Haledon, Clifton and Passaic, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Four women and 19 men were arrested in locations in Harrison, Lyndhurst, Paterson, Wayne, Garfield, Wanaque, Pompton Lakes, Haledon, Totowa and Passaic and charged with various controlled dangerous substance offenses relating to the distribution and/or possession of controlled dangerous substances.

According to Valdes:

The arrests were based upon a long-term investigation that originated in May 2024. The investigation targeted a cocaine and narcotics distribution network in Passaic County. During the course of the investigation, various federal, county and local agencies provided investigative assets and assistance to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and Wayne Police Department.

Assisting investigative agencies included the Haledon Police Department, Pompton Lakes Police Department, Wanaque Police Department, Clifton Police Department, Passaic Police Department and the United States Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Agency-Newark.

The investigation originated with complaints to the Wayne and Pompton Lakes police departments about the sale of cocaine in Pompton Lakes and other areas in Passaic County. As the investigation continued and various drug users and distributors were identified, the investigation expanded to include the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, Haledon Police Department, Clifton Police Department, Passaic Police Department and the United States Secret Service.

Search warrants for seven locations within Passaic and Bergen counties were executed Sept. 24, and 25, 2024 resulting in the arrests of 10 adults. In addition to the previously mentioned agencies, Garfield Police Department assisted in the execution of those warrants.

Evidence seized during the execution of the search warrants included approximately $64,104 cash, over 13 ounces of cocaine, over 2 pounds of marijuana and over 100 oxycodone pills.

The investigation then continued to expand to identify a broader source of cocaine, narcotics and other controlled substances being distributed throughout North Jersey. The focus of this phase of the investigation concentrated on narcotics suppliers.

As the investigation continued, the aforementioned agencies continued their investigation with additional assistance of the Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Investigators were able identify drug-trafficking routes and their sources both in New Jersey and New York.

The investigation continued until the execution of an additional 18 search warrants Feb. 26, 2025, in locations throughout Passaic, Bergen and Hudson counties. As a result of these search warrants, an additional 13 individuals, 11 men and two women, were arrested and charged with various charges related to the distribution of controlled dangerous substances as well as various weapons offenses.

Evidence seized as result of these search warrants included approximately $244,205 in cash, approximately 4 kilos of cocaine, 1.7 pounds of heroin including 25,000 individually dosed packages as well as additional loose powder, 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, 1.7 ounces of crack cocaine, numerous prescription pills including OxyContin and Percocet, numerous packaging materials and 8 firearms and ammunition.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. More information will be released once it becomes available.

Wayne Police Chief Joseph Rooney stated, “The Wayne Police Department is committed to vigorously and aggressively investigating all crimes and offenses that affect the quality of life and welfare of our citizens. This investigation was a combination of good old fashioned police work and 21st century high tech methods which started with a tip from a concerned resident. The Wayne Police Narcotics/Special Operations Bureau cultivated this information and developed leads and evidence which identified individuals at every level of the drug distribution chain. By working hand in hand with the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and numerous other Law Enforcement agencies in Northern New Jersey this case produced the successful outcome we have presented here today. There is no doubt that these arrests and seizures will have an impact on the flow of dangerous illegal drugs into all of our neighborhoods.”

Arrested locally were:

Christian Delossantos, 34, of Harrison, who was charged with possession of CDS with intent to distribute, maintaining a CDS production facility, possession of a firearm while committing a drugs offense, several counts of conspiracy to possess a CDS with the intent to distribute it, receiving stolen property and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

The state has filed a motion to detain Delossantos. That hearing was to be heard March 7.

Elme B. Torres, 40, of Lyndhurst was charged with conspiracy to possess a CDS with intent to distribute. He was released with his case referred to a Passaic County grand jury.

