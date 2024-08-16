Edith M. Ficeto, mother of Kearny Councilman Jerry Ficeto, dies aged 97

Edith M. Ficeto (nee Cannella) of Toms River died peacefully at home on Aug. 15, 2024, surrounded by her children.

She was 97.

A past parishioner of St. Stephen’s Church, she was a loving and prayerful woman. During World War II, she worked at RCA in Harrison. While raising her children she worked at Rapid Manufacturing in Newark and Accurate Molding in Paterson before retiring.

Edith was one of 14 children. She was born in Newark and grew up in Bloomfield. She married Geraldo (Jerry) Ficeto and moved to Kearny, where they raised their son and daughter and lived for over 40 years before moving to Toms River.

Edith was an avid reader, exceptional cook and outstanding baker. She loved playing cards with her family. Mostly, she loved crocheting blankets non-stop for the local hospital and veteran organizations. Most importantly, her family and friends meant everything and brought her the greatest joy.

She was predeceased by her parents, Carmella and Alexander Cannella, her loving husband of 64 years Geraldo in 2013, her sisters Emily Izzi, Lilian Juliano, Jean Rufolo, June Beresik; her brothers Alexander Cannella, Armando Cannella, Orlando Cannella, Samuel Cannella and Dante Cannella.

Edith is survived by her loving son Gerald and his wife Denise Ficeto of Kearny and daughter Diane and her husband Michael Shannon of Toms River; her grandchildren Alyssa Machado (Michael), Ashley Oliveira (Brian) and Michael Shannon and Emma Sacco, whom she adored, and great-grandson Luke Oliveira who was the world to her.

Edith is also survived by her sisters Josephine Garamella and Rosemarie Pettoni, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, Monday, Aug. 19, from 3 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stephen’s Roman Catholic Church Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

