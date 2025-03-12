Cardinal imposes ashes in two liturgies

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., archbishop of Newark, marked the beginning of Lent by distributing ashes to hundreds of Catholics during two Ash Wednesday Masses March 5 at St. Patrick’s Pro-Cathedral in Newark.

Joined by Auxiliary Bishop Manuel A. Cruz, along with the Rev. Camilo Cruz, pastor, and the Rev. Juan Ortega-Ortiz, parochial vicar, Cardinal Tobin placed ashes in the sign of the cross on the foreheads of attending worshippers. The ashes, made from burned palm fronds, serve as a solemn reminder of human mortality and the call to repentance.

“Ashes remind us that we return to dust, but they also invite us to renew our hearts and embrace God’s mercy,” Cardinal Tobin said in his homily. “Pope Francis asks us to allow God’s Word to renew our hope. We do so with determination and joy, knowing we are not alone — Jesus is with us always.”

Ash Wednesday signals the official start of Lent, a 40-day period of prayer, fasting and almsgiving in preparation for Easter. During this sacred season, Catholics abstain from meat on Fridays, fast on Good Friday (having fasted Ash Wednesday) and commit to sacrifices to foster self-discipline and spiritual growth.

This year’s observance takes on added significance as the church continues its Jubilee Year, encouraging the faithful to deepen their relationship with scripture and seek God’s guidance.

Lent concludes with the celebration of the Paschal Triduum, beginning Holy Thursday, April 17, and culminating in Easter Sunday, the church’s most joyous feast.

