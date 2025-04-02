Registration for Kearny yard sale open

Registration is open for Kearny residents who plan to participate in the annual KUEZ Kearny Town-Wide Yard & Sidewalk Sale taking place the weekend of May 3 & 4.

Participants will be featured on a special Google Map created for the sale. Deadline to be included is May 1.

The sale is limited to Kearny residents who may register online at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScBDwmeDXsk4auQSxDWd2dCqyx7fv-VRE8Oon_Bak9CP1vsrA/viewform.

Registration forms may also be downloaded from the Town of Kearny website at www.kearnynj.org. Some printed forms will also be available at Kearny Town Hall and the KUEZ office at the Town Hall Annex (rear entrance), 410 Kearny Ave.

Now, here’s how the sale works: Any Kearny resident may host a yard sale that weekend at their home. There is no fee to register, no permits to pay. Only Kearny residents will be included on the Google Map.

The KUEZ will be promoting and advertising the sale throughout the area.

Completed printed registration forms may be dropped off at or mailed to the KUEZ Office, 410 Kearny Ave., Kearny N.J. 07032, or sent my email to KUEZ.NJ@gmail no later than May 1. No exceptions.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...