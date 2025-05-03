Lyndhurst PD closes out April with 2 shoplifting arrests

The end of April seems to have its fair share of shopliftings in Lyndhurst — and thanks to the quick work of the Lyndhurst Police Department, the responsible thieves are now behind bars.

According to Det. Capt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst Police Department:

On Thursday, April 24, 2025, at approximately 2:49 p.m., Lyndhurst Police Department patrol units responded to a report of shoplifting in progress at ShopRite. The suspect, later identified as Vasilio Karagiannis, was observed by store personnel concealing merchandise and was confronted by loss prevention staff.

When Officer Thomas Golda arrived, Karagiannis was engaged in a physical altercation with store employees near the store’s south exit. Officers quickly intervened and attempted to place Karagiannis under arrest. He actively resisted by flailing his arms, screaming threats and attempting to pull away from officers. After a brief struggle, Officer Thomas Golda placed Karagiannis under arrest and into custody.

During a subsequent search, officers recovered an unlabeled prescription bottle containing 20 pills, an additional unidentified pill and a glass pipe commonly associated with illegal drug use. Karagiannis continued to act aggressively, including making violent threats toward store personnel and intentionally striking his head against a patrol vehicle, causing a minor laceration.

Karagiannis was charged robbery (2 counts), making terroristic threats, obstruction of the administration of law, possession of prescription drugs without a label and possession of drug paraphernalia

Following processing, Karagiannis was transported to the Bergen County Jail without further incident.

•

Two days earlier, at approximately 5:22 p.m., multiple Lyndhurst police officers responded to the area of Valley Brook Avenue and Grant Avenue following a report of a shoplifting suspect who had just fled the TJ Maxx store.

Responding officers, including Lt. Charles Giangeruso, Officers Michael LeStrange, Angel Batista, Michael Carrino and Robert Litterio, canvassed the area and quickly located the suspect walking southbound on Grant Avenue.

Officers Carrino and Litterio intercepted the individual near Valley Brook Avenue. The suspect, later identified as Paul Spana, was taken into custody without incident. A search of Spana’s person revealed a glass pipe containing burnt residue and a small metal rod, both of which are commonly associated with narcotics use.

Surveillance video from TJ Maxx confirmed Spana entered the store with an empty shopping tote, proceeded to the men’s clothing section and placed several items into the bag. He then exited the store without paying. A store loss-prevention officer attempted to stop Spana, but he ignored the request and walked away before being intercepted by officers Litterio and Carrino.

The total retail value of the stolen merchandise was $565.66.

Spana was charged shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Following processing, Spana was transported to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...