Giangeruso promotes two of Lyndhurst’s finest at ceremony

Two of Lyndhurst’s finest were promoted to new ranks at a May 1 ceremony at the Lyndhurst Fire Department Hall.
Mayor Robert B. Giangeruso promoted Sgt. Charles Giangeruso to lieutenant. Lt. Giangeruso has been with the department for nearly 18 years and was previously promoted to the rank of sergeant in April 2020. Lt. Giangeruso will remain as a patrol supervisor in the Patrol Division.
Det. Nicholas Abruscato was promoted to the rank of sergeant. Sgt. Abruscato has been with the department for nearly 11 years and was previously promoted to detective in December 2020. Sgt. Abruscato will be assigned to the Patrol Division where he will also serve as Patrol Squad supervisor.
“We are pleased to announce these promotions today, as these officers have distinguished themselves in the performance of their duties to the citizens of our township,” Giangeruso said. “I know Lt. Giangeruso and Sgt. Abruscato will continue to provide the service that has earned them these promotions and will continue to be a credit to Lyndhurst.”
Chief Richard L. Jarvis Jr. also chimed in.
“These officers have performed notably in their previous posts, and we are proud to promote them this afternoon and give them their new assignments,” the chief said. “These officers have embodied our ideals of service and dedication and I look forward to seeing them rise to the challenges of their new roles in the service and protection of the citizens of Lyndhurst.”
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.