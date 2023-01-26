Lyndhurst PD seeking reaccreditation from NJSACOP; residents invited to participate in process

A team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP) on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, will examine all aspects of the Lyndhurst Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services, Chief Richard L. Jarvis Jr. said.

“Verification by the team that the Lyndhurst Police Department meets the commission’s best practice standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” Jarvis said.

As part of this final on-site assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide comments to the assessment team and may do so by telephone or email. The public may call (201) 939-2900, ext. 2603, on Monday, Feb. 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. Email comments may be sent to Lt. Paul Haggerty at phaggerty@lyndhurstnjpolice.gov.

Telephone comments are limited to five minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the NJSACOP standards. Contact Lt. Haggerty at (201) 939-2900, ext. 2603, or phaggerty@lyndhurstnjpolice.gov, for information about the standards.

Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the Lyndhurst Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation is requested to email the Accreditation Program Director at hdelgado@njsacop.org or write to the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, 751 Rt. 73 N., Suite 12, Marlton, N.J. 08053.

The Lyndhurst Police Department must comply with NJSACOP LEAP standards in order to achieve accredited status.

“Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs,” Jarvis said.

The Accreditation Program Director for the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police is Harry J Delgado.

“The assessment team is composed of law-enforcement practitioners from similar New Jersey law-enforcement agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed,” Delgado said. “Once the commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.”

Accreditation is valid for a three-year period during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to their continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.

The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police through its New Jersey Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission is the legitimate authority and accreditation agency in the state of New Jersey.

For more information on the commission, write to the address listed above or send an email to hdelgado@njsacop.org.

