Lyndhurst PD: Man who fell asleep in parked car had meth on him

Never fall asleep in a vehicle if you’ve got drugs on you.

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at approximately 5:20 p.m., officers from the Lyndhurst Police Department responded to a report of a man possibly under the influence or asleep in a parked vehicle in the parking lot of a business on Lewandowski Street.

Upon arrival, Officer Michael D’Alessandro approached the vehicle and observed the man, later identified as Kevin J. Vega, hunched over in the driver’s seat of a GMC Envoy with Massachusetts plates. Officer D’Alessandro also observed a burnt glass pipe commonly used for inhaling controlled dangerous substances on Vega’s lap.

Officer D’Alessandro was joined by Officers Michael LeStrange and Michael Carrino and after making contact with Vega and ensuring he safely exited the vehicle, Officer D’Alessandro placed him in custody. A search of Vega’s person yielded a small zip-lock bag containing a substance suspected to be methamphetamine. The officers conducted a subsequent search of the vehicle, which led to the discovery of an additional glass pipe hidden inside a shoebox in the backseat.

Vega was transported to police headquarters, where he was processed and charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for possession of a CDS in a motor vehicle.

Vega was released on a summons and is scheduled to appear in Bergen County Superior Court April 23, 2025.

