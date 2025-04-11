ALERT — Kearny PD closes case on string of stolen catalytic converters

A regional string of catalytic converter thefts spanning four towns has been solved by the Kearny Police Department’s Detective Bureau, Det. Sgt. John Fabula said.
According to Fabula:
The investigation led to criminal charges being levied against Juan Hernandez, 32, of the Bronx.
In the early morning hours of Oct. 28–30, 2024, multiple vehicles were targeted for catalytic converters theft in Jersey City, Kearny, Cranford and Secaucus. The thefts occurred in quick succession during overnight hours.
In Kearny alone, five vehicles were subjected to such thefts along Hickory Street, Forest Street, Ivy Street, Tappan Street and Dukes Street. Kearny detectives collaborated with investigators from neighboring towns, using surveillance footage, inter-agency intelligence and vehicle-tracking data to identify Hernandez and connect him to the broader pattern.
He has been charged in Kearny with five counts of theft, criminal mischief and conspiracy.
“Residents expect us to hold criminals accountable, and that’s exactly what we did here. I’m proud of the work done by our detectives and the message it sends,” Chief Scott Macfie said.
Investigations remain ongoing in the other jurisdictions and additional charges are expected.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kearny Police Detective Bureau at tips@kearnynjpd.org.
